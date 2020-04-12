World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - 9th April 2020

Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 9th with 8th April 2020

Key Highlights:

Main food commodities (Wheat, Wheat flour (HP) and cooking Oil) show a declining trend, but still significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, showed decreasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 14.0 percent for the same period Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 8.0% compared to 14th March.

Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 6 percent compared to 14 March.

The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 16.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March