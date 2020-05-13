Afghanistan
World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - 13th May 2020
Attachments
Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 13th May with 12th May 2020
Key Highlights:
- No significant change in the average prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 12th May 2020, except average Bread price which is significantly increased in Nili (31.7%) & Kabul (28.9%). But all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, rice, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
- The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15.0% and 19.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 17.0 percent for the same period.
- Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 21.0% compared to 14th March.
- Pulses prices are significantly higher by 13% compared to 14th March.
- Rice (HQ & LQ) are 2 and 6% and Sugar higher by 9% compared to 14th March.
- The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 14%, while Pastoralists purchasing power is slightly deteriorated by 3%, compared to 14th March.