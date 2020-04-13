Afghanistan
World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - 12th April 2020
Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 12th April with 9th April 2020 2020
Key Highlights:
On average there is no significant changes in price of food commodities from 09 to 12 April 2020.
The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, showing slow decreasing trend. Wheat price is also higher by 15.0 percent for the same period
Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 8.0% compared to 14th March.
Rice, Sugar and Pulses prices are higher by 2 - 4 percent compared to 14 March.
The purchasing power of casual labor and pastoralists (ToT) are significantly deteriorated by 18.0% and 13%, respectively, due to wheat price increase, decreased wages compared to 14th March. Unskilled Labor wage significantly decreased in Kabul by 6.0% compared to 14th March