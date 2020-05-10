Afghanistan
World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) - 10th May 2020
Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 10th May with 07th May
Key Highlights:
- No significant change in the average prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 07 th May 2020, Wheat, wheat flour Low price and Cooking oil prices show decreasing. But all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, rice, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
- The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 15% and 20% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 12.0 percent for the same period.
- Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 20.0% compared to 14th March.
- Pulses prices are significantly higher by 13% compared to 14th March.
- Rice (HQ & LQ) are 2 and 6% and Sugar higher by 8% compared to 14th March.
- The purchasing power of casual labor and Pastoralists are significantly deteriorated by 16% and 7%, respectively, mainly due to wheat price increase. compared to 14th March.