Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict - Conclusions on children and armed conflict in Afghanistan (S/AC.51/2020/2)

At its 85th meeting, on 16 September 2019, the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict of the Security Council examined the fourth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Afghanistan (S/2019/727), which covers the period from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018 and was introduced by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. The Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations also addressed the Working Group.

The members of the Working Group welcomed the report of the Secretary-General, in accordance with Security Council resolutions 1612 (2005), 1882 (2009), 1998 (2011), 2068 (2012), 2143 (2014), 2225 (2015) and 2427 (2018), and took note of the analysis and recommendations contained therein.

The members of the Working Group expressed grave concern at the deteriorating situation of children affected by the armed conflict in Afghanistan, particularly at the significant increase in the number of children killed and maimed, the continuing recruitment and use of children, the perpetration of rape and other forms of sexual violence against children, including sexual violence involving bacha bazi, as well as attacks on hospitals and schools, including the election-related attacks in 2018; they welcomed the progress made by the Government of Afghanistan in implementing its Action Plan to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children by its security forces; they discussed work on prevention; and they acknowledged the efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on reporting and protection of children affected by armed conflict, including its engagement with the Government of Afghanistan.