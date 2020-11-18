Winterization assessment: Preliminary findings, June 2020 | Kabul, Afghanistan

ES/NFI Winterization Response 2019/2020

Between November 2019 and March 2020, the ES/NFI Cluster and its partners, in coordination with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (GoIRA), provided the following winterization response:

Scope: 71,405 (out of 95,350) vulnerable households in all 34 Provinces across Afghanistan

71,405 (out of 95,350) vulnerable households in all 34 Provinces across Afghanistan Funding: $19.2 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and bilateral donors, and $2.4 million from GoIRA for heating/fuel, shelter, and warm clothing expenses

$19.2 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and bilateral donors, and $2.4 million from GoIRA for heating/fuel, shelter, and warm clothing expenses Assistance Provided: Minimum winterization package ($200 USD per household) Modalities: Restricted Cash, Unrestricted Cash, In-kind, Vouchers Assistance was meant to provide the equivalent of one of the following: One gas cylinder with 5kg capacity and 60kg of gas per month (x3 months) One bukhari stove and 200kg of wood per month (x3 months)

Minimum winterization package ($200 USD per household)

Good could be provided in single or multiple instalments of restricted or unrestricted cash, vouchers, directly as in-kind, or a mixture of different modalities totalling $200 USD.

Research Objectives

Evaluate the effectiveness of the 2019/2020 Winterization response across Afghanistan, at four levels:

I. Household: Understand the impact of and beneficiary satisfaction with the winterization assistance provided.

II. Community: Assess effects of the assistance on non-beneficiary households in the community and community dynamics.

III. Organisations: Evaluate the availability and use of guidance and procedures, and identify common implementing challenges in the different regions.

IV. Coordination: Identify coordination challenges and best practices in Kabul and the different regions.

Scope

Methodology

Household Survey

4,899 HH interviews with beneficiaries and non0beneficiaries.

Statistically significant at the regional level, with a 95% confidence level and a 7% margin of error.

Key Informant Interviews – Organisations

44 key informant interviews with representatives of 20 implementing organisations.

32 programme staff & 12 M&E staff.

Key Informant Interviews – Coordinating Bodies

31 key informant interviews with national and regional Clusters, OCHA, MORR and ANDMA

Limitations