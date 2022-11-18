Why the Afghan Government Collapsed

SIGAR - Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction

WHAT SIGAR REVIEWED

As of June 30, 2021, the United States had appropriated $145.0 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. Of that amount, $36.3 billion was appropriated for governance and social and economic development. A key U.S. goal was to develop a stable, representative, and democratic government in Afghanistan.

In August 2021, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (also referred to in this report as the “Afghan government” or “the Republic”) collapsed when President Ghani fled and the Taliban took control of Kabul. Remaining U.S. military and civilian personnel were evacuated, and the United States has no official presence in the country as of the date of this report.

Following the collapse of the Republic, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform directed SIGAR to examine the factors that contributed to the dissolution of the Afghan government and the relative success or failure of U.S. reconstruction efforts to build and sustain Afghan governing institutions since 2002.

To answer these directives, the objectives of this evaluation were to determine (1) the factors that contributed to the dissolution of the Government of Afghanistan in August 2021, and (2) the extent to which U.S. reconstruction efforts achieved their stated goals and objectives to build and sustain Afghan governing institutions.