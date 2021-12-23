Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) Key Sectoral Findings (October 2021)

CONTEXT

In Afghanistan, decades of conflict (which escalated in early May 2021 and culminated in the takeover of the capital by the Taliban on 15 August 2021) and its consequential political and economic upheaval have converged with deeprooted poverty, natural disasters, including the recently-declared drought in June 2021, and Covid-19 to generate different types and layers of need within the country. As the estimated number of people in need has grown year on year (6.3M in 2019 to 18.4M in 2021), the necessity of evidence-based decision making and prioritization through joint inter-sectoral analysis has only become clearer.

To ensure this evidence base, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) implemented the fourth round of the WoAA, facilitated by REACH Initiative (REACH). First conducted in 2018, the assessment, timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC), aims to provide high-quality, representative data to humanitarian decisionmakers and implementers to inform the annual Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). For more information, please consult the WoAA 2021 Terms of Reference (ToR).

METHODOLOGY

Target population groups included IDPs, Crossborder (CB) returnees, and host communities. The IDP population group includes recent IDP households (displaced within 6 months) and non-recent IDP households (displaced 7 or more months). The CB returnee population group includes all recent CB returnee households (returned within 6 months) and non-recent CB returnee households (returned 7 or more months). Host communities include non-displaced households in areas with high concentrations of displaced populations (recent and non-recent). Pakistani refugees (residing in Khost and Paktika provinces) were also included in the sampling framework, but findings on refugees are not included here due to data collection challenges.

WoAA 2021 relied on a quantitative methodology consisting of two components: face to face Household Surveys and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). Household surveys were conducted in accessible districts. KIIs were conducted in both accessible and inaccessible districts (including Hard to Reach districts). Data for this booklet were collected from 04 August to 03 October by REACH and 11 partner organisations (see page 22). Since the context has changed due to the political changes since August, some of the information may be slightly outdated.

For this booklet, findings from the household survey have a minimum of 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error for IDPs, CB returnees, and host communities. At province level, findings are representative with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error for 22 provinces (see Coverage map) for displaced and non-displaced populations. Due to the non-probability nature of the sampling, findings from the key informant component can only be considered indicative (and not statistically representative).

The WoAA 2021 questionnaires included indicators covering all 11 clusters and working groups in Afghanistan, including: Food Security and Agriculture (FSAC), Health, Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI), Education in Emergencies (EiE). Indicators were reviewed by ICCT, clusters and working groups. Indicators were then aligned with the Afghanistan Joint InterSectoral Analysis Framework for 2021 (JIAF). See annex 1 on page 16 - 21 for JIAF indicators.