Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) Key Provincial Findings (October 2021)

CONTEXT

In Afghanistan, decades of conflict (which escalated in early May 2021 and culminated in the change of political power on 15 August 2021) and its consequential political and economic upheaval have converged with deeprooted poverty, natural disasters, including the recently-declared drought in June 2021, and Covid-19 to generate different types and layers of need within the country. As the estimated number of people in need has grown year on year (6.3M in 2019 to 18.4M in 2021), the necessity of evidence-based decision making and prioritization through joint inter-sectoral analysis has only become clearer.

To ensure this evidence base, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) implemented the fourth round of the WoAA, facilitated by REACH Initiative (REACH). First conducted in 2018, the assessment, timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC), aims to provide high-quality, representative data to humanitarian decisionmakers and implementers to inform the annual Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). For more information, please consult the WoAA 2021 Terms of Reference (ToR).

METHODOLOGY

Target population groups included IDPs,

Crossborder (CB) returnees, and host communities. The IDP population group includes recent IDP households (displaced within 6 months) and non-recent IDP households (displaced 7 or more months).

The CB returnee population group includes all recent CB returnee households (returned within 6 months) and non-recent CB returnee households (returned 7 or more months). Host communities include non-displaced households in areas with high concentrations of displaced populations (recent and non-recent). Pakistani refugees (residing in Khost and Paktika provinces) were also included in the sampling framework, but findings on refugees are not included here due to data collection challenges.

WoAA 2021 relied on a quantitative methodology consisting of two components: face-to-face Household Surveys and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). Household surveys were conducted in accessible districts. KIIs were conducted in both accessible and inaccessible districts (including Hard to Reach districts). Data for this booklet was collected from 04 August to 03 October by REACH and 11 partner organisations (see page 6). For each of the 22 provinces for which representative data was collected, per displaced and nondisplaced populations, results have a minimum 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error.

When aggregated to the regional level, results have a minimum 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, while this level of precisionincreases to at least a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the national level.

Findings in the other 8 provinces are indicative, while 4 provinces were not assessed due to access challenges. (see coverage map below)

The WoAA 2021 questionnaires included indicators covering all 11 clusters and working groups in Afghanistan, including: Food Security and Agriculture (FSAC), Health, Nutrition,

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI), Education in Emergencies (EiE). Indicators were reviewed by ICCT, clusters and working groups. Indicators were aligned with the Afghanistan Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework for 2021 (JIAF).

Limitations: As data was collected during a transitional phase, and due to the impact of political and economic changes since, it is anticipated that findings of humanitarian need have shifted. Furthermore, data was collected over a longer temporal window (2 months) than planned. The sampling frame was designed based on accessibility lists and location of population groups, which may have introduced urban bias for the household findings.