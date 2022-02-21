Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) 2021: Debt and Livelihoods - Afghanistan, August - October 2021 - Thematic Overview

Overview

In Afghanistan, decades of conflict, and recent changes in control of the country, have converged with deep-rooted poverty, natural disasters including the recently-declared drought in June 2021, and Covid-19 to generate different types and layers of need within the country.1 As the estimated number of people in need has grown year on year, the necessity of evidence-based decision making and prioritization through joint inter-sectoral analysis has only become clearer.

To ensure this evidence base, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) implemented the fourth round of the WoAA, facilitated by REACH Initiative (REACH). First conducted in 2018, the assessment, timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC), provides high-quality, representative data to humanitarian decisionmakers and implementers to inform the annual Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). For more information, please consult the WoAA 2021 Terms of Reference (ToR).

Methodology

Target population groups included IDPs, Crossborder (CB) returnees, and host communities. The IDP population group includes recent IDP households (displaced within 6 months) and non-recent IDP households (displaced 7 or more months). The CB returnee population group includes all recent CB returnee households (returned within 6 months) and non-recent CB returnee households (returned 7 or more months). Host communities include non-displaced households in areas with high concentrations of displaced populations (recent and non-recent).

Pakistani refugees (residing in Khost and Paktika provinces) were also included in the sampling framework, but are not reported here due to data collection challenges.

WoAA 2021 relied on a quantitative methodology consisting of two components: face to face Household Surveys and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). Household surveys were conducted in accessible districts.

KIIs were conducted in both accessible and inaccessible districts (including Hard to Reach districts). Data for this booklet were collected from 04 August to 03 October by REACH and 11 partner organisations.

For this situation overview, findings for the household survey have a minimum of 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error for IDPs, CB returnees, and Host commmunities. At province level, findings are representative at 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error for 22 provinces (see Coverage map) for displaced and non-displaced populations. The key informant component is statistically non-representative.

The WoAA 2021 questionnaires included indicators covering all 11 clusters and working groups in Afghanistan, including: Education in Emergencies (EiE), Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI), Food Security and Agriculture (FSAC), Health, Nutrition, Protection, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). Indicators were reviewed by ICCT, clusters and working groups. Indicators were then aligned with the Afghanistan Joint Inter-sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) for 2021.