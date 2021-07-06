Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) 2020 Province Factsheet Booklet, August-September 2020

WoAA 2020 is a quantitative, household-level assessment, which targeted 13,147 households across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, using stratified cluster sampling. Data collection took place from 08 August to 14 September 2020, by REACH and 11 partner organizations.

Due to COVID-19, WoAA 2020 has a shorter questionnaire, no focus group discussions (FGDs), and fewer interviews compared to WoAA 2019. For further information regarding COVID-19 measures, please consult the COVID-19 SOP. Findings are statistically representative of the displaced population (IDPs and cross-border (CB) returnees) at province level, with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error. Furthermore, findings for all population groups (listed in the ‘assessment sample’ below) are representative at the national level with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error.

The WoAA 2020 questionnaire included indicators covering all 11 active Clusters and Sub-Clusters in Afghanistan, including: Education in Emergencies (EiE), Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI), Food Security and Agriculture (FSA), Health, Nutrition, Protection, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). Indicators were selected by the ICCT and respective clusters and technical experts, and were aligned with core questions from the global Joint Inter-sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF). To enable an overview of sectoral needs, REACH developed ‘sectoral severity of need’ composite indicators, in collaboration with clusters, where households were assigned a score of 1 (no or minimal need) to 4 (emergency). Each household was also assigned a multi-sectoral severity score equal to the highest of their 7 sectoral severity scores. As sectoral severity scores use different indicators and derive only from WoAA 2020 analysis, these scores may differ from HNO 2021 findings.

To ensure a truly comprehensive and nationwide evidence-base, a further 3,553 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) were conducted in 120 hardto-reach (HTR) districts, spread across 25 provinces. HTR findings are indicative and cannot be generalized to the entire population living in HTR areas. Data was collected.