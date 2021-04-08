Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) 2020 Mutlisectoral and Sectoral Factsheet Booklet, August-September 2020

CONTEXT

Decades of conflict and recurrent natural disasters, compounded by chronic poverty and under-development only worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to devastating levels of need in Afghanistan. As the estimated number of people in need continues to grow year on year, the necessity of evidence-based decision making and prioritization through joint inter-sectoral analysis has only become clearer.

To ensure this evidence base, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) implemented the third round of the WoAA, facilitated by REACH Initiative (REACH). First conducted in 2018, the assessment, timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Project Cycle (HPC), provides high-quality, representative data to humanitarian decision-makers and implementers to inform the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). For more information, please consult the WoAA 2020 Terms of Reference (ToR).