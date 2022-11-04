Whole of Afghanistan Assessment 2022 Key Findings Presentation - Inter-Cluster Coordination Team, Kabul, 20 September 202

Afghanistan

Whole of Afghanistan Assessment 2022 Key Findings Presentation - Inter-Cluster Coordination Team, Kabul, 20 September 2022

The progressive shift in the drivers of humanitarian needs, from conflict and Covid-19 to economic shocks and drought, continues to be observed throughout 2022. Exposure to, as well as impact of these shocks, are felt across all population groups, suggesting similar levels of vulnerability. Yet, key differences observed between rural, urban and refugee populations highlight the need of a targeted response.

