WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 15; Issue no 16; 17 April 2022

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

Post COVID-19 condition

Post COVID-19 condition, also known as “long COVID”, refers collectively to the constellation of long-term symptoms that some people experience after they have had COVID-19.

People who experience post COVID-19 condition sometimes refer to themselves as “long -haulers.” While most people who develop COVID-19 fully recover, some people develop a variety of mid- to long-term effects like fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction (for example, confusion, forgetfulness or a lack of mental focus and clarity).