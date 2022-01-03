WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 14; Issue no 50; 12 December 2021

Current major event

Update on Polio Situation in EMR- 2021

In 2021, EMR reported five cases of Wild Polio Virus Type 1 (WPV1) in Afghanistan and Pakistan. 54 cases of circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (cVDPV2) were detected in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen. 87 cVDPV2 isolates were detected in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran and Somalia. In 2021, no cVDPV2 was detected from human or environmental samples in Sudan. Nationwide or targeted vaccination campaigns were conducted to interrupt poliovirus transmission.

Editorial note

Polio remains endemic in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) namely in Afghanistan and Pakistan which have not stopped the transmission of indigenous WPV1. As of 11 December 2021, Afghanistan reported four WPV1 cases compared with 56 cases in 2020. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported by Afghanistan was 43 in 2021. In Pakistan, only one case of WPV was reported this year compared to 84 in 2020. Only eight cases of cVDPV2 were reported from Pakistan in 2021.

In the region, five countries are considered as polio outbreak countries where the transmission of indigenous WPV has been stopped. However, these countries are experiencing re-infection either through the importation of WPV or VDPV from another country, or the emergence and circulation of VDPV. cVDPVs have emerged as a challenge towards eradication in under-immunized populations. cVDPV2 cases were detected in 2021 in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen. Notably, Yemen is the only country in the world to have coexisting cVDPV1 and cVDPV2 outbreaks largely due to the inability to reach all children consistently for vaccination.

Environmental surveillance continues in 2021 as a supplement to AFP surveillance and was expanded or initiated in selected countries on the basis of risk analysis. It aims to quickly detect WPVs or cVDPVs in sewage and also assists in evaluating the impact of vaccination activities. In 2021, 64 WPV1 positive environmental samples were collected (one in Afghanistan and 63 in Pakistan), while 87 cVDPV2 isolates were found in sewage water samples in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt, IR Iran and Somalia.

All countries remain at risk of polio until the disease has been completely eradicated from the world. In 2021, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026, Delivering on a Promise, a revision of the earlier strategy and aimed at addressing emerging challenges. The strategy establishes two goals: (i) to interrupt wild poliovirus transmission in endemic countries and (ii) to stop cVDPV transmission and prevent outbreaks in non-endemic countries. The strengthened plan aims to achieve and sustain a polio-free world through a focus on implementation and accountability, emphasizing cutting outbreak response times, increasing vaccine demand, transforming campaign effectiveness, working systematically through integration, increasing access in inaccessible areas, transitioning towards government ownership, and improving decision-making and accountability.