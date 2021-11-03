WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 14; Issue no 38; 19 September 2021

Building critical care/ICU capacity for resource-limited countries

Although building up critical care and intensive care unit (ICU) capacities has been one of the most urgently needed investments in recourse-limited countries, this has not received proper attention in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) due to protracted and complex conflicts causing fatigue among countries, governments and donors. We propose a long-term capacity building programme in critical care and ICU management in such countries (see table 1).