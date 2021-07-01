WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 14; Issue no 22; 30 May 2021

Current major event

Polio situation in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, May 2021

Polio remains endemic in two countries of the Region: Afghanistan and Pakistan. In addition to the wild poliovirus, outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) have been reported in some countries of the Region. Affected countries continue to respond to this threat with the support of WHO and UNICEF by strengthening polio surveillance systems, ensuring early case detection and timely outbreak response, and providing high vaccination coverage.