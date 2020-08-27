WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 13, Issue no 31; 2 August 2020

Current major event

The fourth meeting of the IHR (2005) EC regarding COVID-19

The fourth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was convened on 31 July 2020. The WHO Director-General subsequently declared that the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and he accepted the recommendations highlighting the need for the response to continue over the long term.

Editorial note

Since January, the Emergency Committee was convened four times by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee’s role is to give advice to the Director-General, who makes the final decision on the determination of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The Committee also provides public health advice or suggests formal temporary recommendations to WHO and state parties as appropriate.

WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high. As of 1 August 2020, a total of 17 396 943 cases and 675 060 associated deaths (CFR 3.9%) have been reported from 216 countries and territories worldwide (see table).

The Committee acknowledged progress on the temporary recommendations released on 1 May 2020 and found other areas of concern. The Committee highlighted the expected long duration of this COVID-19 pandemic, noting the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts.

After the ensuing discussion, the Committee unanimously agreed that the pandemic remained a PHEIC and offered advice to the Director-General.

The committee advised the WHO secretariat to continue to rapidly communicate lessons learned and best practices from the COVID-19 pandemic and national intra-action reviews. It also advised continued coordination and mobilization among global and regional stakeholders for robust political commitment and resourcing, and to provide guidance for appropriate COVID-19 response activities that is focused on active and community-based COVID-19 surveillance, case definitions and identification, contact tracing, death certifications especially for vulnerable population, accelerate research, collaborating with partners to counter mis/disinformation, and to support diagnostics, safe and effective therapeutics and vaccines’ rapid and transparent development.

The Committee urged all individuals, particularly the youth, and communities to continue to play an active role in preventing and controlling COVID-19 transmission. The Committee agreed that States Parties would allow and support communities and individuals and thereby create trust in the response measures of governments.

The committee issued a temporary recommendations to state parties to share best practices with WHO, apply lessons learned from countries that are successfully re-opening their societies and mitigating resurgence of COVID-19, encourage global solidarity, enhance political commitments, enhance capacity for surveillance, testing, and contact tracing, share timely information and data with WHO, strengthen community engagement, empower individuals and build trust, engage in the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, participate in relevant trials, and prepare for safe and effective therapeutic and vaccine introduction. It also recommended that state parties implement, regularly update and share information with WHO on appropriate and proportionate travel measures and advice, and to maintain essential health services with sufficient funding, supplies and human resources.