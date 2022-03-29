WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the meeting on Interim Priorities for Health Sector in Afghanistan - 29 March 2022

Your Excellency Dr Qalander ibaad, Acting Minister of Public Health,

Hassan Ghyasi, Deputy Minister of Public Health,

Dear colleagues and friends,

I thank my friends from the State of Qatar for your support for the people of Afghanistan.

WHO is proud to join you in co-convening this gathering with UNICEF.

Our discussion today focuses on two main objectives:

First, to maintain and build on the health gains of the past 20 years in Afghanistan;

And second, to address the soaring humanitarian needs across the country.

The outcomes of this meeting will help to guide the course of the health sector in Afghanistan for the next several years.

We have strong collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, and effective coalition with Afghan health workers, national and international NGOs, donors and other partners.

Together, we have continued to deliver essential health services.

But we face many challenges.

Over 24 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year.

They face displacement, drought, food insecurity and malnutrition, COVID-19, and many other health challenges.

Women and girls are especially at risk.

Last year’s conflict led to major disruptions to essential health services, and a significant exodus of health workers.

When I visited Afghanistan in September last year, I had the honour of meeting with several female health workers.

We must support them with decent salaries, safe working conditions, and education.

When I visited Kabul last year, I was encouraged by the discussions we had about education of girls, but the recent decision to forbid girls from school is very troubling.

Investing in the health and education of Afghanistan is an investment in the future of people who have suffered so much.

WHO remains committed to working with all partners for a healthier, safer, fairer future for Afghanistan.