WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (September 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

• Over 3.7 million people remain in need of emergency health services across Afghanistan due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement

• A total of 9,016 people fled their homes in September 2020 due to conflict, increasing the total number of IDPs to 202,856 in 2020

• Some 576,801 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan (5,001 people) and Iran (571,800 people) between January-September 2020. Of this, 70, 734 people returned from Iran and Pakistan in September alone

• A total of 89,981 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (198 killed, 207 injured, 6,646 houses damaged and 2,489 houses destroyed) between January-September 2020

• Four health care facilities were attacked and 2 health facilities closed down in September 2020. Overall, there have been 35 attacks on health care since January 2020, which have shut 37 health facilities, killed 3 health care workers and injured 1. Some 14 health care facilities have reopened between January-September 2020

• A total of 11 health care personnel have been detained between January-September 2020, of which 2 were detained in September 2020 • A total of 6,291 trauma cases (5,485 OPD and 806 IPD) were reported in September 2020. Overall, 134,414 trauma cases (104,490 OPD and 29,294 IPD) have reported since January 2020

• A total of 32 outbreaks (CCHF, food poisoning, measles, scabies) amounting to an overall caseload of 102 and 2 deaths from CCHF, were reported in September 2020. Some 385,678 cases of ARI causing 86 deaths and 260,482 cases of ADD causing 20 deaths were also reported in September 2020

• A total of 165,080 beneficiaries (127,602 men and 37,474 women) received services provided by the WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners between JanuarySeptember 2020

• A total of 2,644 people (1,491 men and 1,153 women) benefited from Health Cluster services in September 2020 • One Trauma Kit (A+B), 1 Cholera Kit and 10 IEHK Basic Kits were distributed to cover health needs of 10,350 people in September 2020