30 Dec 2019

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - November 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (502.56 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • Conflicts forced 9,160 people to flee from their homes in November, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to 422,661 in 2019.

  • From January to November 2019, 295,911 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan (149 killed, 165 injured).

  • 32 out of 34 provinces experienced natural disaster during the period damaging 24,959 houses and another 14,121 houses were destroyed.
    Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches3 .

  • Since January 2019, around 470,213 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey with significant needs in health and other basic services.

  • 113 attacks on healthcare were reported since January 2019, resulting in the closure of 192 health facilities, where only 34 of them were re-opened.
    A total of 43 healthcare workers patients and supportive staff were killed and 125 others injured.

  • Total of 37 outbreaks were reported in November 2019 with a total caseload of 169 cases from 6 different diseases; bringing the total number of outbreaks to 741 outbreaks with a total caseload of 3751 in 2019.

  • According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, throughout the year, 1.9 million people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

  • As of January 2019, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 137,516 In-patients and out-patients around the country with exclude of road traffic accident and occupational injuries

  • Health Cluster partners provided life-saving trauma care, rehabilitation and psychosocial support to 1.6 M conflict-affected people by establishing First Aid Trauma Posts and Trauma Care Units in 12 provinces

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.