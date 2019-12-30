WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - November 2019

SITUATION UPDATE

Conflicts forced 9,160 people to flee from their homes in November, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to 422,661 in 2019.

From January to November 2019, 295,911 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan (149 killed, 165 injured).

32 out of 34 provinces experienced natural disaster during the period damaging 24,959 houses and another 14,121 houses were destroyed.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches3 .

Since January 2019, around 470,213 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey with significant needs in health and other basic services.

113 attacks on healthcare were reported since January 2019, resulting in the closure of 192 health facilities, where only 34 of them were re-opened.

A total of 43 healthcare workers patients and supportive staff were killed and 125 others injured.

Total of 37 outbreaks were reported in November 2019 with a total caseload of 169 cases from 6 different diseases; bringing the total number of outbreaks to 741 outbreaks with a total caseload of 3751 in 2019.

According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, throughout the year, 1.9 million people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

As of January 2019, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 137,516 In-patients and out-patients around the country with exclude of road traffic accident and occupational injuries