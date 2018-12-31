31 Dec 2018

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - November 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (955.98 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • A total of 24,161 people are newly displaced due to conflict in November this year, bringing the total number of conflict driven internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 306,161 people in 2018

  • In the first 11 months of 2018, a total of 752,325 people returned from Iran and Pakistan

  • According to Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, “6.3 million people require some form of humanitarian and protection assistance including 3.7 million in severe and major need due to a convergence of factors arising from exposure to escalating violence, forced displacement, the loss of essential livelihoods and limited access to basic services”.

  • Badghis is one of the provinces severely affected by drought. According to the Directorate of Refugees and Repartitions a total 14,790 IDP families or 70,000 individuals have been displaced to 9 settlements in the provincial capital, Qala-e Naw.

  • Nine mobile health teams are working in the region where WHO is supporting one of the mobile health teams through the local BPHS implementer.

  • Since the start of the drought response, two rounds of measles supplementary immunisation activities (SIA) were conducted in both Herat and Badghis reaching 61,510 children (78% of target).

  • During November, in Herat province, a vehicle with 2 health workers and the driver was hijacked. The staff and driver were released but the vehicle was taken. At the same time, in Nengarhar, one health worker was shot and killed. On the other hand a health facility was re-opened after 2 months closure because of cross fire. The facility sustained a lot of damages and require a large amount of resources to function again. Two other health facilities were closed, while one health facility was partially opened in Uruzga.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.