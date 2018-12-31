WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - November 2018

SITUATION UPDATE

A total of 24,161 people are newly displaced due to conflict in November this year, bringing the total number of conflict driven internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 306,161 people in 2018

In the first 11 months of 2018, a total of 752,325 people returned from Iran and Pakistan

According to Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, “6.3 million people require some form of humanitarian and protection assistance including 3.7 million in severe and major need due to a convergence of factors arising from exposure to escalating violence, forced displacement, the loss of essential livelihoods and limited access to basic services”.

Badghis is one of the provinces severely affected by drought. According to the Directorate of Refugees and Repartitions a total 14,790 IDP families or 70,000 individuals have been displaced to 9 settlements in the provincial capital, Qala-e Naw.

Nine mobile health teams are working in the region where WHO is supporting one of the mobile health teams through the local BPHS implementer.

Since the start of the drought response, two rounds of measles supplementary immunisation activities (SIA) were conducted in both Herat and Badghis reaching 61,510 children (78% of target).