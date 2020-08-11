WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (May 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

A total of 27,021 families from five regions of Afghanistan were displaced in May

Total number of refugees/returnees from Iran and Pakistan summed up to 16,351 individuals and 12,362 families in May. They settled in five regions across Afghanistan

97 kits (Trauma [A+B], IEHK basic, IEHK supplementary, cholera kits and NCD kits) were distributed to 124,600 beneficiaries

Thirteen CCHF cases and no deaths due to the outbreak were reported in May

COVID-19 cases showed an increase in all provinces with Kabul and Herat reporting the highest numbers. As of May, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan reached 29,640 with 639 total deaths and 9,869 total recoveries

A total of 4702 trauma cases (road traffic accidents and occupational injuries are excluded) were reported in May, of which 3250 were OPD and 1452 were IPD

Four Emergency Response Planning (EPR) meetings took place in every province in the west region. Every province in the north region held five EPR meetings and a health cluster meeting was held in the last week of April. The south region conducted a health cluster meeting focusing on COVID-19, while EPR meetings were conducted in the east region and in the provinces of the southeast region.

Some 1,219 individuals were vaccinated in the east region, including returnees and host communities and 257 individuals were vaccinated in Gulan refugee camp in the southeast, in May