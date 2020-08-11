Afghanistan + 2 more

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (May 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • A total of 27,021 families from five regions of Afghanistan were displaced in May

  • Total number of refugees/returnees from Iran and Pakistan summed up to 16,351 individuals and 12,362 families in May. They settled in five regions across Afghanistan

  • 97 kits (Trauma [A+B], IEHK basic, IEHK supplementary, cholera kits and NCD kits) were distributed to 124,600 beneficiaries

  • Thirteen CCHF cases and no deaths due to the outbreak were reported in May

  • COVID-19 cases showed an increase in all provinces with Kabul and Herat reporting the highest numbers. As of May, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan reached 29,640 with 639 total deaths and 9,869 total recoveries

  • A total of 4702 trauma cases (road traffic accidents and occupational injuries are excluded) were reported in May, of which 3250 were OPD and 1452 were IPD

  • Four Emergency Response Planning (EPR) meetings took place in every province in the west region. Every province in the north region held five EPR meetings and a health cluster meeting was held in the last week of April. The south region conducted a health cluster meeting focusing on COVID-19, while EPR meetings were conducted in the east region and in the provinces of the southeast region.

  • Some 1,219 individuals were vaccinated in the east region, including returnees and host communities and 257 individuals were vaccinated in Gulan refugee camp in the southeast, in May

  • The provincial COVID-19 response taskforce committee meetings were conducted regularly at the regional and provincial levels. WHO staff actively participated in these meetings

