18 Jul 2019

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - May 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (386.46 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • In May 2019, 3,074 people fled their homes due to conflict, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to 139,716 in 2019.

  • Humanitarian support for Badghis IDPs will end by June 2019, but limited health services will be provided, including provision of malnutrition screening and primary healthcare, with a focus on scaling-up permanent health facilities (Basic Packages of Health Services (BPHS) instead of mobile health teams.

  • In the first five months of 2019, 54 attacks on healthcare were reported, resulting in the closure of 98 health facilities, where only 27 of them were re-opened. 13 healthcare workers and patients were killed and 17 others injured.

  • In May, 64 outbreaks were reported with a total caseload of 368 from 10 different diseases.

  • According to the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriations (DoRR) and UNHCR, 1,196 families crossed the border and settled in Khost province in May 2019, due to conflict in North Waziristan of Pakistan.

  • Health cluster provided health emergency response to the IDPs of Chapadar in Kunar, and Khogyani and Sherzad districts in Nangarhar through mobile team and fixed Health Facilities of BPHS partners.

  • WHO has been providing emergency health supplies to health facilities, and built, and where required upgraded, trauma care wards at different health facilities across the country.

  • War and conflict across the country has affected health services and caused displacement of people from their homes to safe places, putting a strain on the already overstretched health facilities in secure areas.

