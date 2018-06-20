WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - May 2018
Key updates, May 2018
Due to the upcoming elections, 5 health facilities are used as polling centres, which will negatively affect the provision of services.
In May, 10 attacks on health care were reported. These included closure of 6 health facilities, 3 incidents of looting of equipment and supplies, one health worker killed and one more detained by AGEs.
Health Cluster partners are responding to a drought that affects the northern region. Up to 2.2 million people may be affected by food insecurity.
Health Cluster partners are also responding to a flash flood in Badghis and neighbouring provinces.
The top 2 communicable diseases in the country during May were ARI (cough and cold and pneumonia) with 419 321 cases and acute diarrhoeal diseases with 237 868 cases.
In 2018 so far, a total of 43 cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (5 deaths) and 157 measles outbreaks (2005 cases and 12 deaths) have been reported in 31 provinces.
Health Emergency Risk Assessment was completed in 35 districts of the northern region and started in 38 districts of south eastern region.
Population movement and returnees from Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran placed increased demand on health services. A total of 453 families (2049 individuals) of documented and undocumented returnees returned from Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran through Spinboldak Gate and Milak border. In addition, 373 families (1474 individuals), and 24 763 single individuals were deported from Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan through the same gates.