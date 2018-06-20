WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - May 2018

Key updates, May 2018

Due to the upcoming elections, 5 health facilities are used as polling centres, which will negatively affect the provision of services.

In May, 10 attacks on health care were reported. These included closure of 6 health facilities, 3 incidents of looting of equipment and supplies, one health worker killed and one more detained by AGEs.

Health Cluster partners are responding to a drought that affects the northern region. Up to 2.2 million people may be affected by food insecurity.

Health Cluster partners are also responding to a flash flood in Badghis and neighbouring provinces.

The top 2 communicable diseases in the country during May were ARI (cough and cold and pneumonia) with 419 321 cases and acute diarrhoeal diseases with 237 868 cases.

In 2018 so far, a total of 43 cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (5 deaths) and 157 measles outbreaks (2005 cases and 12 deaths) have been reported in 31 provinces.