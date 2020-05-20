Afghanistan + 2 more

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (March 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • A total of 9,457 people from 6 provinces fled their homes in March due to conflict, bringing the total number of IDPs to 62,476 in 2020.

  • Around 151,800 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran between 1 January -31 March 2020, increasing the country’s needs related to health and basic services.

  • Around 34,593 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (27 killed, 14 injured and 2089 houses damaged or destroyed) between 1 Jan–31 March 2020.

  • Seven attacks on healthcare were reported in January 2020 , resulting in closure of 16 health facilities, death of 10 health and supportive staff and detention of four others.

  • A total of 36 outbreaks and a caseload of 921 linked to eight different diseases has, so far, been reported in 2020 so far.

  • According to the projections of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, 3.7 million people will need emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement.

  • In March 2020, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 3,178 in-patients and out-patients around the country.

  • In March 2020 WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 22,236 beneficiaries (including 5,342 women and girls).

  • According to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, a 28% increase is expected in the number of people seeking trauma care across the country.

