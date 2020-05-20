WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (March 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

A total of 9,457 people from 6 provinces fled their homes in March due to conflict, bringing the total number of IDPs to 62,476 in 2020.

Around 151,800 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran between 1 January -31 March 2020, increasing the country’s needs related to health and basic services.

Around 34,593 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (27 killed, 14 injured and 2089 houses damaged or destroyed) between 1 Jan–31 March 2020.

Seven attacks on healthcare were reported in January 2020 , resulting in closure of 16 health facilities, death of 10 health and supportive staff and detention of four others.

A total of 36 outbreaks and a caseload of 921 linked to eight different diseases has, so far, been reported in 2020 so far.

According to the projections of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, 3.7 million people will need emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement.

In March 2020, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 3,178 in-patients and out-patients around the country.

In March 2020 WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 22,236 beneficiaries (including 5,342 women and girls).