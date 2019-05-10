10 May 2019

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - March 2019

from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
SITUATION UPDATE

  • In March 2019, 29,251 people fled their homes due to conflict bringing the total number of IDPs in 2019 to 70,557 people.

  • Similarly, over 21,000 people have been displaced due to recent conflict in Kunar and Nangrahar provinces on March 23.

  • Pneumonia remains one of the leading causes of death among infectious disease in Afghanistan as the number of deaths showed an increase this past winter, even though mortality from pneumonia is always high for all seasons.

  • Total 52 outbreaks/alerts were reported and investigated during the first quarter of 2019. 12 of those outbreaks were confirmed by laboratory testing and a total of 1,238 cases were associated with those outbreaks. The size of the outbreaks ranged from one case of CrimeanCongo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) to 629 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARI) to an average of almost 24 cases per other detected outbreak.

  • As of 19 March, more than 122,600 people across 14 provinces have been identified as affected by floods and in need of humanitarian assistance. The floods resulted in 63 deaths and 31 injuries. Moreover, heavy rains continued to cause flash flooding in six provinces in the north and west regions through the end of the month, leaving an estimated 17,000 people affected particularly in Balkh and Hirat provinces suffering the worst impact.

  • In the first quarter of 2019, 34 attacks on healthcare were reported resulting in the closure of 87 health facilities, where only 27 of them reopened. Nine healthcare workers and patients have been killed and 9 others injured since the start of 2019.

