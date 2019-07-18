WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - June 2019

SITUATION UPDATE

Conflicts forced 27,971 people to flee from their homes in June, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to 178,498 in 2019.

235,170 people returned to Afghanistan since January 2019 from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey with significant needs in health and other basic services..

In the first six months of 2019, 58 attacks on healthcare were reported resulting in the closure of 100 health facilities, where only 27 of them were reopened. 13 healthcare workers and patients were killed and 25 others injured.

Total of 100 outbreaks were reported in June 2019 with a total caseload of 222 cases from 8 different diseases; bringing the total number of outbreaks to 251 outbreaks with a total caseload of 2,241 in 2019.

Over 100 civilians were killed in Kabul over Ramadan, according to UNAMA’s latest numbers. Nationwide there were almost 200 civilians killed, according to the Turkish news outlet, Anadolu Agency.

According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, throughout the year, 1.9 million people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

In June 2019, a total of 410 Pakistani refugee families have arrived in Bermal District of Khost province. Additionally, due to conflict in Northwazeristan, 1194 new refugee families have settled in Spera, Tani, Mandozi, Gurbaz and Gulan refugee camp in Khost province. DoRR together with other humanitarian partners are conducted survey to verify the new arrived families to Khost province.