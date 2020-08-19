WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (July 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

A total of 4,550 people from five regions fled their homes due to conflict in July, increasing the total number of IDPs to 116,302 in 2020

Around 421,339 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran between January-July 2020. Of this, 419,376 returned from Iran and 1,963 individuals returned from Pakistan

Around 44,638 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (31 killed, 22 injured, 3,026 houses damaged and 883 houses destroyed) between January-July 2020

In July, one health facility reopened, two health facilities closed down, five attacks on health facilities were reported, four health care workers were detained, and no health care worker was killed. Overall, since January 2020 a total of 22 attacks on health care have been reported, resulting in the closure of 30 health facilities, deaths of 2 health personnel and injuries sustained by three health staff and one patient.

A total of 101,201 trauma cases were reported between January-July 2020. Of this 77,973 cases were OPD and 23,228 cases were IPD

A total of 18 outbreaks, mainly linked to CCHF and measles were reported in July. Some 30,8263 cases of ARI and 247,783 cases of ADD were also reported in July. So far, a total of 106 outbreaks have been reported since January 2020

WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 115,450 beneficiaries (89,994 male and 25,456 female) between January-July 2020.

Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving services to 3,180 beneficiaries in July 2020

Four trauma kits (A+B), 82 IEHK basic kits, one IEHK supplementary, and two cholera kits were distributed to 93,200 beneficiaries, in July 2020