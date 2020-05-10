WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (February 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

• A total of 16,170 people from 18 provinces fled their homes due to conflicts between 1-29 February 2020, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to 42,449 in 2020.

• Around 27,155 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan (27 killed, 13 injured) between 1 Jan-29 Feb 2020.

• In February 2020, 15 out of 34 provinces experienced natural disasters, which damaged 1,260 houses and destroyed another 202. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches.

• Around 65,201 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran between 1 January-29 February 2020. The returnees have significant needs related to health and other basic services. A total of 63,555 individuals returned from Iran and 1,646 from Pakistan.

• Seven attacks on healthcare were reported in January 2020, resulting in the closure of 16 health facilities, none of which were re-opened. A total of 10 health and supportive staff were killed, and four others detained. No new data was reported in February 2020.

• According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, throughout the year 3.7 million people will need emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and lack of basic services.

• In February 2020, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 2904 in-patients and out-patients around the country.

• In February 2020, WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached a total of 133,857 beneficiaries (incl: 76,765 women and girls).