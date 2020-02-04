04 Feb 2020

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - December 2019

World Health Organization
Published on 31 Dec 2019
SITUATION UPDATE

  • Conflicts forced 6,772 people to flee from their homes in December, bringing the total number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to 436,935 in 2019.

  • From January to December 2019, 295,743 people were affected by natural disasters throughout Afghanistan (149 killed, 165 injured).

  • 32 provinces out of 34 experienced natural disaster during the period damaging 24,959 houses and destroying another 14,121 houses. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches3 .

  • Since January 2019, 496,526 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan,
    Iran and Turkey with significant needs in health and other basic services.

  • 121 attacks on healthcare were reported since January 2019, resulting in the closure of 192 health facilities, where only 34 of them were re-opened. A total of 51 healthcare workers, patients and supportive staff were killed and 142 others injured.

  • Total of 8 outbreaks were reported in December 2019 with a total caseload of 65 cases from 5 different diseases; bringing the total number of outbreaks to 744 outbreaks with a total caseload of 3722 in 2019.

  • According to the projections of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2019, throughout the year, 1.9 million people were in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

  • Since January 2019, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 180,251 In-patients and out-patients around the country, excluding road traffic accident and occupational injuries.

  • WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 1,622,845 beneficiaries (which included 965,425 women and girls) in 2019 in 342 districts across 34 provinces

