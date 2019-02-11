WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - December 2018

SITUATION UPDATE

800,124 total returnees from Iran and Pakistan since January 2018

280,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan due to conflict in 2018. They face challenges due to lack of essential services including housing, food, health services and safe drinking water. The displaced population is particularly vulnerable to health issues related to non-communicable diseases, mental health issues and addiction.

In 2018, there was a 39% increase in civilian casualties, which led to an increased need for trauma care. 85 incidents of attacks on health care targeting health facilities and health workers have been reported in 2018 alone.

According to the 2019 Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview, 1.9 million people will be in need of emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and a lack of basic services.

Poor access to health services in drought-affected areas contributed to high rates of children under two missing out on vaccinations: 51 per cent in Badghis province and 26 per cent in Ghor province, compared to the national average of 18.3 per cent.

A total of 812 outbreaks (6,036 cases) were reported during 2018, of which 12 outbreaks (231 cases and 2 deaths) occurred during December 2018. The highest number of cases and deaths during outbreaks was from measles, which included 215 outbreaks, 2,806 cases and 19 deaths.

2019 HRP priorities have now expanded to include restoring livelihoods and rehabilitating trauma victims back into society.