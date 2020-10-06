Afghanistan + 2 more

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (August 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • Due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement in Afghanistan, more than 3.7 million people are still in need of emergency health services

  • A total of 19,929 people fled their homes due to conflict in August, increasing the total number of IDPs to 151,196 in 2020

  • Around 488,578 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan (2,979 people) and Iran (485,599 people) between January - August 2020

  • Around 46,115 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (32 killed, 26 injured, 3,236 houses damaged and 884 houses destroyed) between January - August 2020

  • Some 30 attacks on health care have been reported since January 2020, which have shut 35 health facilities, killed 2 health workers and injured 2 people, including 1 patient

  • In August 2020, 2 health facility were re-opened, 5 health facilities were closed and 8 were attacked. In total, 1 health worker was detained, and no health workers were killed

  • Some 6,517 (OPD 5,352 and IPD 1,165 ) trauma cases have been reported in 2020, so far

  • A total of 187 outbreaks have been reported since January 2020. Of this, 66 (64 CCHF, 1 chickenpox and 1 measles) outbreaks, and 11,082 cases of ARI and 5,954 cases of ADD were reported in August 2020

  • WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners provided services to 2,007 beneficiaries (1,265 men and 742 women) in August 2020

  • A total of 2 trauma kits (A+B), 93 IEHK basic kits, and 3 cholera kits were distributed to cater to 93,800 beneficiaries in August 2020

  • According to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, a 28% increase is expected in the number of people seeking trauma care across the country

