WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (August 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement in Afghanistan, more than 3.7 million people are still in need of emergency health services

A total of 19,929 people fled their homes due to conflict in August, increasing the total number of IDPs to 151,196 in 2020

Around 488,578 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan (2,979 people) and Iran (485,599 people) between January - August 2020

Around 46,115 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (32 killed, 26 injured, 3,236 houses damaged and 884 houses destroyed) between January - August 2020

Some 30 attacks on health care have been reported since January 2020, which have shut 35 health facilities, killed 2 health workers and injured 2 people, including 1 patient

In August 2020, 2 health facility were re-opened, 5 health facilities were closed and 8 were attacked. In total, 1 health worker was detained, and no health workers were killed

Some 6,517 (OPD 5,352 and IPD 1,165 ) trauma cases have been reported in 2020, so far

A total of 187 outbreaks have been reported since January 2020. Of this, 66 (64 CCHF, 1 chickenpox and 1 measles) outbreaks, and 11,082 cases of ARI and 5,954 cases of ADD were reported in August 2020

WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners provided services to 2,007 beneficiaries (1,265 men and 742 women) in August 2020

A total of 2 trauma kits (A+B), 93 IEHK basic kits, and 3 cholera kits were distributed to cater to 93,800 beneficiaries in August 2020