WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - August 2018

SITUATION UPDATE

Volatile security circumstances and active fighting in districts of Nangarhar has continued to threaten the safety of health facility staff and has led to an increase in displaced populations in the region.

Over 1.6 million people in the Western Region are in need of health assistance, including an estimated 150,000 droughtinduced internal displaced population (IDPs) in Herat City and Qala-e-Naw City.

Nine Health mobile team (MHTs) (three UNICEF, 1 ARCS, 2 HNTPO/PMU, UNFPA, 3 WV) delivered health services to IDPs located in Herat city.

Community awareness sessions on Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) were conducted through local radios, posters and brochures in 10 high risk provinces.

89% of all outbreaks reported in August were CCHF and a total of 100 outbreaks were reported throughout the country.

A total of 71 attacks on healthcare were reported in August 2018, which includes 39 health facilities that were closed in July and re-opened in August. There were 23 health workers who were forced to provide healthcare services for war affected people at frontlines by the anti-government insurgents.

IDPs and returnees continued to place pressure on health facilities across the country.