09 Oct 2018

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - August 2018

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (935.7 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • Volatile security circumstances and active fighting in districts of Nangarhar has continued to threaten the safety of health facility staff and has led to an increase in displaced populations in the region.

  • Over 1.6 million people in the Western Region are in need of health assistance, including an estimated 150,000 droughtinduced internal displaced population (IDPs) in Herat City and Qala-e-Naw City.

  • Nine Health mobile team (MHTs) (three UNICEF, 1 ARCS, 2 HNTPO/PMU, UNFPA, 3 WV) delivered health services to IDPs located in Herat city.

  • Community awareness sessions on Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) were conducted through local radios, posters and brochures in 10 high risk provinces.

  • 89% of all outbreaks reported in August were CCHF and a total of 100 outbreaks were reported throughout the country.

  • A total of 71 attacks on healthcare were reported in August 2018, which includes 39 health facilities that were closed in July and re-opened in August. There were 23 health workers who were forced to provide healthcare services for war affected people at frontlines by the anti-government insurgents.

  • IDPs and returnees continued to place pressure on health facilities across the country.

  • 167 (83 Female & 84 Male) Health care providers (Medical doctors, Midwifes and Nurses) from hard-to-reach districts have been trained on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) treatment protocol in 11 provinces since February 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.