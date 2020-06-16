WHO Afghanistan Situation Report (April 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

• According to the projections of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, some 3.7 million people will need emergency health services due to conflict, natural disasters and population displacement

• A total of 2,849 people from five provinces fled their homes due to conflict in April, increasing the total number of IDPs to 67,532 in 2020

• Around 272,868 people returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran between 1 January - 30 April 2020, increasing needs related to health and basic services

• During the same period, around 40,032 people were affected by natural disasters throughout the country (28 killed, 18 injured and 2,847 houses damaged or destroyed)

• Seven attacks on health care were reported in January 2020, resulting in the closure of 16 health facilities, death of 10 health and supportive staff and detention of four others. No new data was reported in April 2020

• A total of 45 outbreaks and a caseload of 1,008 linked to eight different diseases have, so far, been reported in 2020

• In April 2020, Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving trauma care services to 2,809 in-patients and out-patients around the country

• In April 2020, WHO and Health Cluster implementing partners reached 17,563 beneficiaries (including 3,566 women and girls)

• According to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020, a 28% increase is expected in the number of people seeking trauma care across the country