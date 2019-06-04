04 Jun 2019

WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - April 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (890.09 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

  • In April 2019, 20,521 people fled their homes due to conflict bringing the total number of IDPs in 2019 to 115,467 people.

  • The flood season in Afghanistan primarily runs between March and June due to snow melt and rain. According to iMMAP analysis, 190,789 households (1,335,00 people) are living in areas that are vulnerable to flood impact. As of April 2019, floods affected over 203,873 people across 16 provinces resulting in 95 deaths and over 189,000 people in need of humanitarian support. There are serious concerns about increasing food insecurity, malnutrition and the spread of communicable diseases, including AWD/cholera, if the needs of flood-affected families are not addressed in a timely manner.

  • 14 health teams were deployed on April 7 to investigate measles cases and review the status of measles vaccination among the IDP population in Herat

  • Based on projections, there is a funding gap of 1 million USD for health humanitarian support in 2019.

  • Humanitarian support for Badgis IDPS will end by June 2019, but limited health services, with a focus on scaling-up permanent facilities (BPHS) rather than mobile teams. There will be provision of malnutrition screening and treatment with a focus on fixed health facilities.

  • During the month of April 2019 total 570 families of Pakistan north Waziristan refugees were displaced from Laman area Bermal district of Paktika province to Gulan refugees camp of Khost province.

  • In the first four months of 2019, 47 attacks on healthcare were reported resulting in the closure of 98 health facilities, where only 27 of them re-opened. 13 healthcare workers and patients have been killed and 13 others injured.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.