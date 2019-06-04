WHO Afghanistan Situation Report - April 2019

SITUATION UPDATE

In April 2019, 20,521 people fled their homes due to conflict bringing the total number of IDPs in 2019 to 115,467 people.

The flood season in Afghanistan primarily runs between March and June due to snow melt and rain. According to iMMAP analysis, 190,789 households (1,335,00 people) are living in areas that are vulnerable to flood impact. As of April 2019, floods affected over 203,873 people across 16 provinces resulting in 95 deaths and over 189,000 people in need of humanitarian support. There are serious concerns about increasing food insecurity, malnutrition and the spread of communicable diseases, including AWD/cholera, if the needs of flood-affected families are not addressed in a timely manner.

14 health teams were deployed on April 7 to investigate measles cases and review the status of measles vaccination among the IDP population in Herat

Based on projections, there is a funding gap of 1 million USD for health humanitarian support in 2019.

Humanitarian support for Badgis IDPS will end by June 2019, but limited health services, with a focus on scaling-up permanent facilities (BPHS) rather than mobile teams. There will be provision of malnutrition screening and treatment with a focus on fixed health facilities.

During the month of April 2019 total 570 families of Pakistan north Waziristan refugees were displaced from Laman area Bermal district of Paktika province to Gulan refugees camp of Khost province.