27 May 2018

WHO Afghanistan Situation report 04-2018

from World Health Organization
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
Download PDF (921.74 KB)

SITUATION UPDATE

In April, drought and food insecurity in large part of the country raised concern along with ongoing conflict and mass population displacement. 1 million are at risk of life-threatening food insecurity.

On April 30, two blasts killed nine journalists and many other civilians. Other explosions occurred across the country injuring and killing many in April.

Active fighting resulted in internal displacement, some IDPs being in dire need of potable water, food and health services. Population movement and returnees from Pakistan and Iran place increased demand on health services.

Four health workers were killed, and there has been an increase in the number of closed health facilities across the country, resulting in reduced access to health services to millions of people.

Cases of measles continue to rise with more than 150 reported outbreaks and more than 2,000 cases reported in the first four months of 2018. In addition to measles, major disease outbreaks included Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever (8) and pertussis (4).

Routine immunization was banned in several health centres at Watapur district in Kunar province.

