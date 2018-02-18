WHO Afghanistan Monthly Programme Update: January 2018, Emergency Humanitarian Action

KEY UPDATES:

Bird flu outbreak was reported from four poultry farms in Herat city on 17 January 2018. Precautionary measures were taken to quarantine the areas and dispose of the infected birds. The preventive and controlling activities are still ongoing in the province.

A total of 1,047 families were displaced due to conflict in northeastern and southern regions.

In Kunar and Nangarhar province, cross border shelling from Pakistan resulted in an increased number of trauma cases.

A total of six health facilities were closed in January 2018 in Kandahar, Urozgan and Nangarhar provinces.