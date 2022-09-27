WHO Afghanistan launches Health Information Products Portal

27 September 2022, Kabul. A one-stop shop on health information products on Afghanistan was launched on 27 September 2022 in Kabul on a hybrid format of in-person and online participation. The portal provides comprehensive and interactive information dashboards that would support planning, coordination, preparedness and decision making essential to emergency preparedness and response.

"Today is a milestone for our work in Afghanistan as we launch comprehensive and interactive information dashboards that would our work in health service delivery in the country", says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative. "Let us use this resource as tool to save lives and promote health, especially for women and girls."

The portal is an open-access resource that provides access to detailed data from over 4,100 health facilities in the country. The key sections of the portal include:

Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) dashboard provides key information on essential health resources and services that are critical to decision-makers at the country, regional and global levels.

Underserved areas dashboard is a geo-spatial analysis integrating multiple layers of data from different sources in order to determine areas that are currently not served with any primary health care services. This analysis is the broadest gap analysis in terms of health services available to the most vulnerable populations in Afghanistan.

Trauma care dashboard provides data based on 106 health facilities reporting on trauma and emergency care, including specialist hospitals; regional, provincial and district hospitals, teaching hospitals, basic health and sub-health centers. Trauma access is considered a key intervention and one of the key indicators for service delivery.

Medical supply dashboard provides strategic and details distribution insights in the form of numbers, charts, graphs and maps of medical supplies available and distributed by WHO as part of the health service delivery. The medical supplies include high-quality medical kits, supplies, and equipment distributed through partners.

To know more about this portal, check out this link: WHO Emergency Afghanistan Portal -- WHE (whe-him.org)

For an explainer, check out this video: WHO Emergency Afghanistan Dashboard Portal - YouTube