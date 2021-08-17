WHO Afghanistan COVID-19 Response Update (January 2020 - 15 August 2021)

The World Health Organization (WHO) commenced its support to the Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) COVID-19 response in January 2020, before the first case was confirmed in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of the MoPH, WHO has since continued to support the COVID-19 response under nine pillars of work. These include grant management; diagnostics and testing; surveillance and reporting; points of entries; case management and therapeutics; infection prevention and control; operational support and logistics; risk communication and community engagement; and vaccination.