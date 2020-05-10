When the Water Runs Out: The Rise (and Inevitable Fall) of the Deserts of Southwest Afghanistan and its Impact on Migration, Poppy and Stability

Executive Summary

There are up to 1.4 million people in southwestern Afghanistan whose livelihoods are under threat. These people reside in the former desert areas of Farah, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar. In the 1990s, this region was largely barren uninhabited land, apart from the valley of Khash Rud in Nimruz and the lower part of Marjah. The transformation of the desert started with land grabs by local power brokers and their supporters in the early years of the Karzai government. This was followed by multiple waves of migrants, taking or purchasing land, and settling these former desert areas on a permanent basis. By 2012, at the end of the US military surge in Afghanistan–much of it deployed to the southwest–there were 157,000 hectares of land under agriculture in the former desert areas, up from 48,000 hectares in 2002. And the people just kept coming: between 2014 and 2019, a further 48,000 household compounds were built in the desert, the equivalent of as many as 96,000 people settling each year. By 2019, supported by technological innovations, including solar-powered deepwells, this population had successfully transformed a former desert area into 344,467 hectares of agriculturally productive lands, much of it cultivated with opium poppy.

The economic benefits that have accrued to the settler population have been important. Many came from the irrigated lands from districts nearby, where they had been employed as sharecroppers, tenants, or had insufficient lands of their own due to the growing population pressures that beleaguer many parts of rural Afghanistan. For most, the move to the desert was a chance to own land for the first time and make a life for themselves; few have any intention of leaving. These farmers have levelled and improved the land, dug deepwells, built homes, and purchased what many consider basic necessities for life in these desert areas: a motorbike, a generator, and some solar panels. Despite the austere landscape, the men go about their daily life as they did in their original villages, tending their crops, looking after any livestock they have and visiting the local market—once a makeshift weekly gathering of local traders, now a multitude of permanent shops where locals say you can “find goods that can’t be purchased in Lashkar Gah,” the provincial centre of Helmand. Much of this population appears to have settled and embedded.

For policy purposes, the primary concern has to be over the long-term consequences and sustainability of the settlements in these former desert areas. The women that live in these desert areas talk of their isolation, depression and even suicide resulting from almost no interactions with families and friends, the increased burden of agricultural labour in the barren landscape, and the lack of education and health services. Furthermore, these communities are highly dependent on opium production, including the cash it generates to invest in what are high-cost farming techniques. As such, the population’s welfare ebbs and flows with the price and productivity of its opium crop. When opium yields fall and crops fail—as they did for 4 consecutive years between 2012 and 2015—the impact on household income is significant. Low opium prices, such as in 2018 and 2019, have the same deleterious effect, forcing households to reduce expenditures on food and healthcare and to look for new ways to reduce the costs of farming inputs, including the uptake of new technologies.

It was in part low opium yields that led to the dramatic uptick in solar technology. To reduce the recurrent costs of using adulterated diesel, as well as the damage it does to generators and pumps, farmers began to experiment with solar power as early as 2014, a time when many were experiencing losses on their opium crop. By 2018, there were more than 50,000 solar deepwells, and projections indicate that there were at least 63,000 in 2019. The impact of this technology and the continued inflow of people into the former desert lands is significant. Groundwater levels are falling at a dramatic rate, exacerbated by poor management, such as evaporation from the reservoirs that often accompany solar wells and the local perception that “water is free.” High applications of chemical fertilisers—typical for opium poppy but even more so in the former desert areas—has also led to the contamination of ground water, particularly of nitrates. The widespread shift to chemical-based herbicides in the farming of opium poppy will inevitably have detrimental effects on the environment, as well as human health.

The Afghan government and development donors should be concerned about what will become of this new frontier of development in these former desert areas, and, most importantly, the people that reside there. In some areas, the groundwater is contaminated with nitrates. Most importantly, very little is known about the aquifer that is supporting the lives and livelihoods of well over 1 million people: how it is recharged, and when and if it might run dry. With the water table currently falling by up to 3 metres a year, and each year more people arriving in the desert and installing solar deepwells, there are local fears that there will fast become a time when agricultural production will no longer be viable and there will be an outflow of large numbers of people.

There are questions over as to where these would people go; indeed, this is a population that has little love for the Afghan authorities. Most felt compelled to migrate to the desert, fleeing fighting and the prohibition of opium in the more accessible irrigated areas, and believe they were denied development assistance due to their landless status and government corruption. Those that reside in these former desert areas express their views about the government in the harshest terms and have little faith that there is a viable development model for them back in the irrigated areas.

When the current economic model fails, will the population of these former desert areas return to the areas where they came from? Is there sufficient land for them to farm and to sustain their families? Having lived under the auspices of the Taliban—and having little affection for the government—would these returnees agitate against the authorities? Perhaps some would go to the cities, further increasing the population pressure there? Are there the jobs, housing and services to absorb these migrants, particularly in Kabul where the groundwater is already under threat of depletion. Finally, what is the risk that a proportion of these 1.4 million people (and the others in former desert areas beyond the southwest) look to be smuggled abroad, joining the many that have already left Afghanistan, and find themselves in Iran, Turkey and Europe?

Drawing on fieldwork conducted over a 10-year period, and using high-resolution remote imagery, this paper charts the processes that led to the encroachment, settlement and transformation of the deserts of the southwest. It documents how patterns of migration to these areas varied over time and by location, and details how these once barren landscapes were transformed into areas of permanent settlement. The paper then provides evidence of how this rapid transformation has impacted the population that reside there, and outlines the threats to the long-term viability of their livelihoods. Finally, the paper recommends solutions to the pressures on this population, not just in addressing the factors that drive migration to these former desert areas, but also interventions that might ease the economic, social and environmental challenges that those living there currently face, potentially preventing a massive displacement of people within Afghanistan, to neighbouring countries and possibly further afield.