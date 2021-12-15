When crisis hits, we stay and deliver

A glimpse into UNDP’s work in Afghanistan through the eyes of SURGE Advisor Usman Qazi

Saving lives and relieving acute suffering is top priority at the time of any major crisis. But averting a development emergency resulting from the crisis is equally important to reduce the humanitarian need overall, preserve developmental gains and save people from resorting to harmful coping mechanisms. That's why when crisis hits, UNDP has a cadre of trained professionals who can be deployed immediately to help communities better respond to and recover from its impacts.

Usman Qazi is a seasoned UNDP staff member who has worked in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Pacific Islands, Kyrgyzstan, Syria and Somalia. He currently serves as Team Leader in the Arab States region and was deployed to Afghanistan in October 2021 to initiate an Area Based Development Emergency Initiative - ABADEI. The ABADEI programme aims to restore access to essential services, recover livelihoods, reduce localized climate risks and promote social cohesion.

Here, Usman offers insight into the realities on the ground, UNDP's response and the inspiring resilience of the Afghan people.

