WFP’s market price data collection and monitoring, April 2020

Daily monitoring of COVID-19 impact on food prices in markets

Food prices are on the rise since COVID-19 struck Afghanistan and, increasingly, families struggle to afford food. WFP started collecting price data daily from mid-March onwards for selected food and livelihood items (see table to the right).

Key food commodities, including wheat grains, wheat flour, cooking oil and pulses experienced a significant increase — as of 12 April, by 15%, 17%, 8% and 3% respectively — since the onset of COVID-19 (see tables on next page). Reasons include high demand, temporary border closures with Pakistan and export caps for wheat grains and wheat flour from Kazakhstan, Afghanistan’s main international supplier of wheat.

WFP is planning to include additional food commodities to its current price data collection and extend it to all 34 provinces. In support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), WFP will start to monitor prices of agricultural inputs, seeds, fertilizer and animal feed by the end of April.