WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 8 December 2021

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population -- will face acute food insecurity from November 2021 including

8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

3.2 million children and 700,000 pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP aims to meet the food and nutrition needs of more than 23 million people in 2022. To meet the task at hand, WFP estimates it would require US$ 220 million per month.

• WFP assisted around 7 million people in November, bringing the total to 15 million in 2021. This is 6 million more than 2020.

• WFP’s latest food security survey shows 98 percent of Afghans are suffering from insufficient food consumption.