WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 7 October 2021

In Numbers

14 million people facing acute food insecurity

3.2 million children at risk of acute malnutrition

8.8 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021

34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance

US$ 200 million required to December 2021; US$ 100 m received

US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022

Highlights

• WFP has declared Afghanistan an L3 emergency, making it one of WFP’s highest priority responses.

• From 1-30 September, WFP assisted 4 million beneficiaries, a three-fold increase from August 2021 (1.3m).

• WFP delivered 30,188 mt of food to cooperating partners during September.

• WFP is scaling up support to community-based education and expanding to three additional provinces most affected by conflict, in collaboration with UNICEF