WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 31 October 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food-insecure between June and November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022;

3.9 million children are acutely malnourished All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

• In October, WFP has assisted 8.2 million people so far with emergency food, nutrition, and livelihoods support. Thus far in 2022, WFP has reached a cumulative total of more than 22 million people.

• WFP resumed unconditional food distributions after one week of suspension. In October, temporary suspensions delayed the delivery of assistance to seven provinces.

• Between October and December, WFP plans to reach 15 million people each month to meet increased food needs ahead of the 2023 winter lean season (October-March).