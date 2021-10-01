WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 30 September 2021

In Numbers

14 million people facing acute food insecurity including

2 million children at risk of malnutrition.

8.4 million beneficiaries reached by WFP so far in 2021.

34 provinces receive WFP food and nutrition assistance

US$ 200 million required by WFP until December 2021

US$ 300 million required for January-April 2022.

Highlights

• In September, WFP assisted 3 million beneficiaries, more than double the number reached in August 2021 (1.3m).2

• WFP delivered 22,931 mt of food to cooperating partners during September.

• WFP will collaborate with UNICEF to add 100 new mobile health and nutrition teams to ensure maximum reach and continuity of services given fears for rising levels of malnutrition.

Situation Update

• Winter is fast-approaching and the race is on to get food prepositioned at strategic locations before it’s too late.

• Food security is deteriorating sharply: Just 5 percent of households are consuming enough food according to WFP’s latest surveys. o Urban residents are suffering from food insecurity at similar rates to rural communities, who were ravaged by drought twice in the past three years. o While families with lower education levels are hardest hit by food insecurity, more than 90 percent of households with high-school or university educations are unable to afford enough food to feed their families.

• Almost no one has enough money to buy food. o Three out of four households now limit portion sizes; adults are eating less so their children can eat more. o Households headed by women are skipping meals, and reducing their portions far more than those headed by men. o Three out of four households are also borrowing food (76.7 percent up from 60 percent) or consuming cheaper food (74.5 percent up from 56 percent).

• Cash shortages are hampering commercial transporters, millers and cooperating partnerss as they face challenges in securing cash to pay staff/drivers and procure raw materials.