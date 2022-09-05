WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 30 August 2022

In Numbers

18.9 million people – nearly half of the population – are estimated to be acutely food-insecure between June and November 2022

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022; 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Highlights

• In August, WFP has assisted more than 9.2 million people in Afghanistan to date with food, nutrition, and livelihoods support, including earthquake- and flood-affected households.

WFP needs US$1.1 billion to sustain its operations over the next six months (September 2022 – March 2023).

• As winter approaches rapidly, WFP is currently prepositioning 150,000 mt of food for around 2.2 million vulnerable Afghan men, women and children in strategic, hard-to-reach locations to sustain distributions during the season. WFP now requires US$172 million to procure necessary stocks.