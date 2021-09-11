WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report #3 - 10 September 2021

In Numbers

14 million people facing acute food insecurity including 2 million children at risk of malnutrition. Emergency levels of acute malnutrition exist in 27 of 34 provinces.

592,500 people internally displaced by conflict since January, in addition to 2.9 million before the year had begun, 3 of which 80 percent are women and children.

153,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

6.4 million beneficiaries reached by WFP since the start of 2021.

Highlights

WFP is committed to stay and deliver, with plans to scale up assistance to reach a total of 14 million people in 2021 (an increase of almost 5 million from 2020).

WFP needs US $200 million now to cover the needs for the period September to December 2021.

WFP’s staff, partners and trucks remain operational, accessing vulnerable communities from six field offices.

Situation Update