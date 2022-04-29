WFP Afghanistan: Situation Report 29 April 2022

In Numbers

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022,1 including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions

4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022

All 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity

Highlights

Situation Update

Humanitarian assistance is reaching more people with each passing month, according to the latest Food Security Update (March 2022). One in five households (21 percent) reported receiving humanitarian food assistance in March – mostly from UN/NGOs – which is a notable increase from previous months. In some regions, assistance has reached as many as two in five households (43 percent in the western region).

Food assistance is driving down severe food insecurity in several regions (Herat, Kabul, Northeast and Southeast). Comparatively, households that did not receive humanitarian assistance in these regions did not see improvements in severe food insecurity levels.

However, the number of people facing insufficient food consumption remains alarmingly high. Only 7 percent of people reported having enough to eat in March. This is a slight improvement of 2 percentage points on the previous month, likely driven by increased food assistance, as well increased access to income and markets. However, the situation still remains far worse than it was prior to August 2021.